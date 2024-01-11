Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.88 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3,455.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 174,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $121.49 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

