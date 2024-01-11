Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $163.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

