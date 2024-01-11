Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 210 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $299.30 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.07.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

