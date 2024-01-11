Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,126 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

