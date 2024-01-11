Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,162 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $254.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.75. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

