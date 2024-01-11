Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $181.48.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

