PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $98.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

