Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 3.7% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.94. 1,109,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,227,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

