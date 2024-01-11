Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.23. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 19,430 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $963.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $259,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,311,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,197,546.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

