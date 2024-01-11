Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 185 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWP stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

