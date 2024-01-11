Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,864 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

