Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %

BX opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

