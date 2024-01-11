Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $366,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 886,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,430,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

