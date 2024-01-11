Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

