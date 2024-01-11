Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

