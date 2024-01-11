Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 621,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,017,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 336,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 331,354 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

