Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 7,919 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

ITM stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

