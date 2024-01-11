Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.