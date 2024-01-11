Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 231.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 37,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.