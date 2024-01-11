Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSN

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.