Paul F. Lizzul Sells 2,554 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.31. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 894,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 49.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,154,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 181,350 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

