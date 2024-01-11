Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.24.

Paycom Software stock opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.66.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

