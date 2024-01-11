Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.73.

PNR opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. Pentair has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

