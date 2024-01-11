Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,973 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Performance Food Group worth $86,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,895,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

