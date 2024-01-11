Peter M. Mavoides Sells 17,618 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

