Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.25% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

