PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,280 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 846,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 162,150 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,735,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 336,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,627,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,676,000 after buying an additional 1,778,535 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 102,171 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

