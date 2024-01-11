PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.