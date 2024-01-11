Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $73.53 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

