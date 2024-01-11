Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,228 shares of company stock worth $170,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

