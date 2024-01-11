Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $154.50 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $154.50 million and approximately $43,912.87 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00155218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008604 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

