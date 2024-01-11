Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.27.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $389.85 on Friday. Pool has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.95 and a 200-day moving average of $359.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

