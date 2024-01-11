Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Portage Biotech Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PRTG opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.26.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.
