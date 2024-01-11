Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

POST opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.64. Post has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,996.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in Post by 1.9% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,352,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,665,000 after buying an additional 109,102 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 12.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after buying an additional 385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,920,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

