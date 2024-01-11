PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPG. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.81.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

PPG opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.