Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 87 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 186,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 189,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $170.99 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.05.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.