Presidio Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Presidio Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $144.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

