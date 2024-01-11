Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $174.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.56.

Progressive stock opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

