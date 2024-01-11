Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $61,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Prologis by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Prologis by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,131,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 176,957 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

PLD stock opened at $133.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

