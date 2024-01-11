Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Mizuho

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

