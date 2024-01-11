PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Piper Sandler

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

PTC stock opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

