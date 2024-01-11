PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Matthew B. Klein Sells 2,237 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $64,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,891.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $28.85 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.