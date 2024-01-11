PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Michael Schmertzler Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Schmertzler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $41,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,547.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.61. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

