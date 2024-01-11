PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 3,234 shares.The stock last traded at $26.97 and had previously closed at $26.50.

PureTech Health Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

