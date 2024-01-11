R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.51

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 171402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCM. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCM

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,089,660 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 616,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 229,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 121.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,094,342 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 157.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,929 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 94,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.