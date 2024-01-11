Raymond James Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $45.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 114.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.