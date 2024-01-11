Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,469 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,127,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.38. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

