Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.38 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after buying an additional 336,700 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 321,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 58,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $92.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

