Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

