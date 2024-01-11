Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,296 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,604 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 767,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 207,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $841.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

